In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Kicks Comparison