In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus RX and Mercedes-Benz GLS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus RX Price starts at Rs. 99.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Luxury and Mercedes-Benz GLS Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 450 4matic. RX gets a battery pack of up to 259.2 Volt. GLS: 2989 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RX vs GLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rx
|Gls
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 99.99 Lakhs
|₹ 1.32 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|18.8 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|259.2 Volt
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2989 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-