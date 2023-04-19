|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|242 Nm @ 4300 rpm
|700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|190 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|-
|Engine Type
|2.5L A25A-FXS
|OM656 Turbocharged I6
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|-
|Battery
|Nickel Metal Hydride, 259.2 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
|-
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Max Motor Performance
|179 bhp 270 Nm
|-
|Engine
|2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Max Speed
|200 Kmph
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - All
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|2
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹1,09,93,381
|₹1,27,57,147
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹95,80,000
|₹1,08,90,000
|RTO
|₹10,12,000
|₹14,15,250
|Insurance
|₹4,00,881
|₹4,51,397
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,36,290
|₹2,74,200