In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus RX and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus RX Price starts at Rs. 99.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Luxury and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 83.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC. RX gets a battery pack of up to 259.2 Volt. AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]: 2996 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RX vs AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rx
|Amg glc43 coupe [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 99.99 Lakhs
|₹ 83.1 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|18.8 kmpl
|9.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|259.2 Volt
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-