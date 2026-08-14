In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Mercedes-Benz CLS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL and Mercedes-Benz CLS Price starts at Rs. 86.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. CLS: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RX [2017-2023] vs CLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rx [2017-2023]
|Cls
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.04 Cr
|₹ 86.39 Lakhs
|Range
|1076
|-
|Mileage
|16.55 kmpl
|16.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.9 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-