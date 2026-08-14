RX [2017-2023] vs CLS Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rx [2017-2023] Cls Brand Lexus Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.04 Cr ₹ 86.39 Lakhs Range 1076 - Mileage 16.55 kmpl 16.1 kmpl Battery Capacity 1.9 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Mercedes-Benz CLS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL and Mercedes-Benz CLS Price starts at Rs. 86.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. CLS: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.