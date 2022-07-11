|Engine Type
|3.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I6 MHEV
|3.5L 8GR-FXS V6
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|980.72
|1263
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|550 Nm @ 2000 rpm
|350 Nm @ 5100 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
|Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|9.43
|15.4
|Drivetrain
|4WD / AWD
|RWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|394 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|295 bhp @ 6600 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|2996 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Optional
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹2,42,96,017
|₹2,18,68,929
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,10,82,000
|₹1,91,32,000
|RTO
|₹21,19,501
|₹19,67,200
|Insurance
|₹6,81,083
|₹7,69,229
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,13,340
|₹4,70,048