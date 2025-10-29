In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover and Lexus LS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel, Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover vs LS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover
|Ls
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|₹ 1.91 Cr
|Range
|-
|1263 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|44 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|-