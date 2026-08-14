In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel, Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery Sport vs v90-cross-country Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery sport
|V90-cross-country
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|₹ 65.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|6.9 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4