In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet and Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Celerio X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sonet
|Celerio x
|Brand
|Kia
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.32 Lakhs
|₹ 5.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.4 to 24.1 kmpl
|21.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3