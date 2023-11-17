Saved Articles

Kia EV6 vs Lexus ES

In 2023, when choosing between the Kia EV6 and Lexus ES, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

EV6
Kia EV6
GT Line
₹59.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
ES
Lexus ES
300h Exquisite
₹56.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.2 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
226 bhp118 bhp @ 88 rpm, 202 Nm
Driving Range
528 Km1129
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
77.4 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 244.8 Volt, 46.5 kg Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Range
528 km-
Max Speed
260 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
-No
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
-2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,86,83264,99,523
Ex-Showroom Price
59,95,00056,55,000
RTO
33,0005,94,500
Insurance
2,58,3322,49,523
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,35,1281,39,700

    Kia EV3 concept is a small SUV that is underlining its modern styling on the outside to eventually connect with the EV-buying audience.
    Kia EV3 SUV and EV4 sedan unveiled at LA Auto Show. Check what's special
    17 Nov 2023
    Kia K-Charge initiative aims to make locating a charger and making payments for charging easier for EV6 owners in the country.
    What is Kia K-Charge initiative and why does it make sense for EV6 owners
    6 Dec 2023
    File photo used for representational purpose.
    Which electric car has the quickest charge time? Check out the top-10 list
    17 Nov 2023
    e-Sprinto sold over 5,500 electric scooters between April and June this year, and has made it to 8,000 units with a few days left in 2023
    e-Sprinto electric scooter sales hit 8,000 units, aims to end 2023 at 10,000
    24 Dec 2023
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon. Bookings open in December
    29 Nov 2022
    5 Essential Bike Accessories for a Long Trip
    5 Essential Bike Accessories for a Long Trip | All Things Auto
    27 Jun 2023
    The Ioniq 5 is the second electric car from Hyundai Motor in India and is a technical cousin to Kia EV6.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions
    11 Feb 2023
