In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Land Rover Discovery Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT, Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs Discovery Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand cherokee
|Discovery sport
|Brand
|Jeep
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|7.2 kmpl
|6.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4