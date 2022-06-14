In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XF and Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol, Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XF vs Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xf
|Range rover velar [2017-2023]
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 55.66 Lakhs
|₹ 79.87 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.1 kmpl
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4