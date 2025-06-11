In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar I-Pace and Land Rover Discovery, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S and Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
I-Pace vs Discovery Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I-pace
|Discovery
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.06 Cr
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|Range
|470 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|90 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-