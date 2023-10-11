F-Type vs AMG E53 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-type Amg e53 Brand Jaguar Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 97.97 Lakhs ₹ 1.02 Cr Mileage 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl 11.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 2999 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 6

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe, Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (last recorded price) for 4MATIC Plus. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. AMG E53: 2999 cc engine, 11.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.