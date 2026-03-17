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HomeCompare CarsVerna [2020-2023] vs Scorpio N [2022-2026]

Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] vs Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna [2020-2023] vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna [2020-2023] Scorpio n [2022-2026]
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 9.11 Lakhs₹ 13.49 Lakhs
Mileage17.7 kmpl12.12 to 15.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1997 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Verna [2020-2023]
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]
E 1.5 VTVT
₹9.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scorpio N [2022-2026]
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

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Front Left Side
Rear View
Left Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi2.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
796.5-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm370 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.712.17 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm200 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2-
Rear Brake Type
DrumVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15245 / 65 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Couple Torsion Beam AxlePentalink Suspension with WATT’s Linkage with FDD & MTV-CL
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringDouble Wishbone Suspension with Coil over Shocks with FDD & MTV-CL
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15245 / 65 R17
Ground Clearance
165187 mm
Length
44404662 mm
Wheelbase
26002750 mm
Height
14751857 mm
Width
17291917 mm
Bootspace
480-
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
57 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4557 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerWith Key
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,46,31415,25,423
Ex-Showroom Price
9,28,60013,49,000
RTO
75,8681,46,900
Insurance
41,24629,023
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,48932,787
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong visual cuesPremium cabinExhaustive feature list

Cons

Limited third-row spacePricey top variant

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

Hyundai Verna 2020 drive review
Drive Review: 2020 Hyundai Verna
27 Jul 2020
Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the quintessential traits of the SUV in its new avatar, and is quite different from what its more modern version Scorpio-N has to offer. Mahindra hopes that Scorpio Classic will continue to be one of their best-selling models.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
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Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
Hyundai Verna has been launched in its sixth-generation version in India at a starting and introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant is at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Verna 2023: First Drive Review
28 Apr 2023
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