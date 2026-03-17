In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna [2020-2023] vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Verna [2020-2023]
|Scorpio n [2022-2026]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 9.11 Lakhs
|₹ 13.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.7 kmpl
|12.12 to 15.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4