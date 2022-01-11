Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line [2022-2025] Kicks Brand Hyundai Nissan Price ₹ 12.15 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 20.2 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.