In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Kicks Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue n line [2022-2025]
|Kicks
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Nissan
|Price
|₹ 12.15 Lakhs
|₹ 9.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.2 kmpl
|13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1330 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4