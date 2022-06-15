|Engine
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|1.2 Kappa
|1L TSI
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17.52 kmpl
|17.69
|Driving Range
|789 Km
|972.95
|Drivertrain
|FWD
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|-
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Co-Driver Only
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|No
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Keyless Start/Button Start
|No
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹8,49,525
|₹11,20,241
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹7,53,100
|₹9,99,900
|RTO
|₹54,186
|₹76,323
|Insurance
|₹41,739
|₹43,518
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹18,259
|₹24,078