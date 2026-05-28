In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Glanza Comparison