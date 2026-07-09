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Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Alto

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Alto Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue Alto
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 8 Lakhs₹ 3.15 Lakhs
Mileage18.5 to 20.99 kmpl22.0 to 31.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc796 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders43

Filters
Venue
Hyundai Venue
HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto
STD
₹3.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Venue Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Grille
Steering Wheel
Front Right Side
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Specification
Engine Type
Kappa 1.2-litre MPiF8D
Driving Range
812.25 km771.75
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm69 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl22.05
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm47 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC796 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15145 / 80 R12
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Manual
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMac Pherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring3-Link Rigid Axle Suspension
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15145 / 80 R12
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
375 litres177
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres35
Ground Clearance
195 mm160
Length
3995 mm3445
Wheelbase
2520 mm2360
Height
1665 mm1475
Width
1800 mm1515
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
TFTAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Clock
DigitalNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverUnpainted
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
32
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited40000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingNo
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)1 Airbags (Driver)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,08,8543,53,652
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,9003,15,000
RTO
64,99318,100
Insurance
43,46120,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,5347,601

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