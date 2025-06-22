Tucson [2022-2025] vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2022-2025] Superb [2023-2024] Brand Hyundai Skoda Price ₹ 29.27 Lakhs ₹ 54 Lakhs Mileage 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1984 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.