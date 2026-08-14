Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs XE Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Xe Brand Hyundai Jaguar Price ₹ 46.05 Lakhs ₹ 46.64 Lakhs Range 631 km/charge - Mileage - 12.6 kmpl Battery Capacity 72.6 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1997 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger) -

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and Jaguar XE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD and Jaguar XE Price starts at Rs. 46.64 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. XE: 1997 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.