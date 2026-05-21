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HomeCompare Carsi20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Brezza

Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line [2021-2023] Brezza
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.84 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage20.2 kmpl19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Transmission
Cylinders3-

Filters
i20 N Line [2021-2023]
Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023]
N6 1.0 Turbo iMT
₹9.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDiK10C DiTC Smart Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
749-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm
Transmission
Clutchless Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.25-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas Type Shock AbsorberTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Gas Type Shock AbsorberMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16215 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
170-
Length
39953995 mm
Wheelbase
25802500 mm
Height
15051685 mm
Width
17751790 mm
Bootspace
311-
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3748 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicYes
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
One Touch -Down
DriverYes
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherYes
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Interior Colours
Black with Red Inserts-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,99,1538,36,140
Ex-Showroom Price
9,84,1007,39,900
RTO
71,04660,793
Insurance
43,50734,947
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,62517,971
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

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