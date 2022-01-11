In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Kicks Comparison