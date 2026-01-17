In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Jeep Compass, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT, Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs Compass Comparison