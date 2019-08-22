HT Auto
Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Creta
Hyundai Creta
E 1.5 Petrol
₹10.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹7.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi Petrol1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
850806 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm113 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
1721.79 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,72,8848,49,751
Ex-Showroom Price
10,16,0007,46,500
RTO
1,12,46661,255
Insurance
43,81841,496
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,20918,264
Expert Reviews
4.5 out of 5
Verdict

