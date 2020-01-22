HT Auto
Honda WR-V vs Renault Kiger

WR-V
Honda WR-V
SV MT Petrol
₹8.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Kiger
Renault Kiger
RXE MT
₹5.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
i-VTEC1.0L Energy
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
660-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.519.17
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,77,7207,36,784
Ex-Showroom Price
8,76,0086,49,990
RTO
67,65154,499
Insurance
33,56131,795
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,01515,836
Expert Reviews
3 out of 5
Verdict

