In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jazz vs Eeco Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jazz
|Eeco
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.6 to 17.1 kmpl
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4