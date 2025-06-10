In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Mahindra Scorpio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Scorpio Comparison