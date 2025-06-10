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Honda civic vs Mahindra Scorpio

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Mahindra Scorpio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Scorpio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Scorpio
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 17.94 Lakhs₹ 13 Lakhs
Mileage16.5 kmpl14.44 kmpl
Engine Capacity1799 cc2184 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual
Cylinders44

Filters
civic
Honda civic
Civic V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S MT 7STR
₹13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda civic Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Rear Right Side
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine
1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl14.44 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
i-VTEC2.2 L mHawk
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
174 Nm @ 4300 rpm300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
140 bhp @ 6500 rpm130 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Driving Range
775.5 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.85 metres5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R16235 / 65 R17
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil SpringMulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutDouble Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil Spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R16235 / 65 R17
Width
1799 mm1820 mm
Length
4656 mm4456 mm
Kerb Weight
1268 kg-
Wheelbase
2700 mm2680 mm
Height
1433 mm1995 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Bootspace
430 litres-
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres60 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlFan speed control
Cruise Control
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower with Vents Behind Front Armrest
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
TFTAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerWith Key
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
One Touch - Up
Front-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
Front-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited75000 km
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
32
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Display
LCD Display-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
-Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Beige and Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,77,07315,75,529
Ex-Showroom Price
17,93,90012,99,700
RTO
1,85,7201,93,757
Insurance
90,95481,572
Accessories Charges
6,4990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,64433,864

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