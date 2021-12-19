|Engine
|1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|RWD
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.5 kmpl
|15
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Engine Type
|i-VTEC
|2.2 L mHawk
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|174 Nm @ 4300 rpm
|280 Nm @ 1800 rpm
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|140 bhp @ 6500 rpm
|119 bhp @ 4000 rpm
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Driving Range
|775.5 Km
|900
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Co-Driver Only
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|No
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹20,77,073
|₹15,22,048
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹17,93,900
|₹12,77,169
|RTO
|₹1,85,720
|₹1,64,476
|Insurance
|₹90,954
|₹63,033
|Accessories Charges
|₹6,499
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹600
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹44,644
|₹32,354