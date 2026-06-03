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Honda City vs MG Astor

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and MG Astor, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Astor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City Astor
BrandHondaMG
Price₹ 12 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage17.77 to 27.26 kmpl14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-1498 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
City
Honda City
SV Petrol Manual
₹12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Astor
MG Astor
Sprint
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda City Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTCVTi-TECH 1.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm144 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm108 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.6 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel (185/60R15), Located in BootSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15215 / 55 R17
Bootspace
447 L488 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres48 litres
Length
4594 mm4323 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2585 mm
Height
1489 mm1650 mm
Width
1748 mm1809 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Tow Away Alert
No-
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes-
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
YesDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC ventsYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
4 - Drive,Sports,Sequential Shift Sports.ECON-
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
GearNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque FrameCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Driver (With Pinch Guard) Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
YesElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot LampFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited Kms (Extendable up to 7 Kms)3
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4 Speakers6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch10.1 inch
Display
Touch-screenTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,90,57210,96,202
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,9009,79,100
RTO
1,31,99068,537
Insurance
58,18248,065
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,88823,561
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome DesignSpacious CabinImpressive Ride Quality

Cons

Below Average 360 Degree Camera FeedInfotainment Unit Prone To Sunlight GlareNo Powered Driver's Seat
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Benefits On Honda City :-Benefits upto 95,000 T&C'...
Applicable on citysv-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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