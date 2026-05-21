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HomeCompare CarsCity vs i20 N Line [2021-2023]

Honda City vs Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs i20 N Line [2021-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City I20 n line [2021-2023]
BrandHondaHyundai
Price₹ 12 Lakhs₹ 9.84 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage17.77 to 27.26 kmpl20.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
City
Honda City
SV Petrol Manual
₹12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
i20 N Line [2021-2023]
Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023]
N6 1.0 Turbo iMT
₹9.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda City Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.0 l Turbo GDi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsClutchless Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres-
Spare Wheel
Steel (185/60R15), Located in BootSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Gas Type Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas Type Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15195 / 55 R16
Bootspace
447 L311
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres37
Length
4594 mm3995
Wheelbase
2600 mm2580
Height
1489 mm1505
Width
1748 mm1775
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Tow Away Alert
No-
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes-
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
YesNo
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC ventsYes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
4 - Drive,Sports,Sequential Shift Sports.ECON-
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
GearDynamic
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque FrameYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Driver (With Pinch Guard) Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
YesElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot LampFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited Kms (Extendable up to 7 Kms)3
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4 Speakers6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screenTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricArtificial Leather
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,90,57210,99,153
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,9009,84,100
RTO
1,31,99071,046
Insurance
58,18243,507
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,88823,625
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome DesignSpacious CabinImpressive Ride Quality

Cons

Below Average 360 Degree Camera FeedInfotainment Unit Prone To Sunlight GlareNo Powered Driver's Seat
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Honda City :-Benefits upto 95,000 T&C'...
Applicable on citysv-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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