City [2017-2023] vs Jazz Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] Jazz Brand Honda Honda Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 7.48 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Honda Jazz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.