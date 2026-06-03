In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Honda Jazz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City [2017-2023] vs Jazz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City [2017-2023]
|Jazz
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|16.6 to 17.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4