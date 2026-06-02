In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Ertiga [2018-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amaze
|Ertiga [2018-2022]
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 7.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.6 to 19.4 kmpl
|19.01 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears
|Cylinders
|4
|4