All New City vs Polo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Polo Brand Honda Volkswagen Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 5.83 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.