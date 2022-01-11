All New City vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Kicks Brand Honda Nissan Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.