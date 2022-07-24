In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Hyundai Elantra, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs Elantra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|Elantra
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
|Cylinders
|4
|4