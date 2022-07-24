All New City vs Elantra Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Elantra Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 17.83 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl 15 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 1999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Hyundai Elantra, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.