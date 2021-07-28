Figo vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo Yaris Brand Ford Toyota Price ₹ 5.49 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.