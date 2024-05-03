Figo vs XUV300 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo Xuv300 Brand Ford Mahindra Price ₹ 5.49 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Mileage 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.