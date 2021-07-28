Figo vs KUV100 NXT Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo Kuv100 nxt Brand Ford Mahindra Price ₹ 5.49 Lakhs ₹ 5.66 Lakhs Mileage 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl 18.15 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1198 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.