In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EcoSport vs Kiger Comparison