In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Fronx: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aspire vs Fronx Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aspire
|Fronx
|Brand
|Ford
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.24 Lakhs
|₹ 6.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 to 24.4 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1194 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4