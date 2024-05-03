In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Mahindra XUV300, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel and Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs XUV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ec3 [old generation]
|Xuv300
|Brand
|Citroen
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 12.76 Lakhs
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|Range
|320 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17.0 to 20.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|29.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)
|-