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Citroen C5 Aircross vs Toyota Hilux

In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Toyota Hilux, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine, Toyota Hilux Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 2WD Diesel Automatic. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs Hilux Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C5 aircross Hilux
BrandCitroenToyota
Price₹ 37.32 Lakhs₹ 31.99 Lakhs
Mileage17.5 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1997 cc2755 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
Shine
₹37.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hilux
Toyota Hilux
GX 2WD Diesel Automatic
₹31.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Citroen C5 Aircross Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
DW10FC-
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
919 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000 rpm500 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
174 bhp @ 3750 rpm201 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres6.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel (265/65R17)
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18265 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Yes
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle With Single Progressive Hydraulic Cushions - CompressionLeaf Spring Rigid Axle
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut Suspension With Double Progressive Hydraulic Cushions - Compression And ReboundDouble Wishbone
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18265 / 65 R17
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
580 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
52.5 litres80 litres
Length
4500 mm5320 mm
Wheelbase
2730 mm3085 mm
Height
1710 mm1815 mm
Kerb Weight
1685 kg-
Width
1969 mm1855 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)7 Airbags
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Keyless-
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
MetallicNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
10 inch-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Interior Colours
Metropolitan Grey / Graphite-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Individual-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearYes
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,04,43337,83,189
Ex-Showroom Price
37,32,40031,99,000
RTO
4,96,1504,28,875
Insurance
1,75,3831,54,814
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
94,66881,315
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Tough and highly capableImproved ride comfortProven diesel powertrain

Cons

Missing premium featuresReduced creature comforts

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