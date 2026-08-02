In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Toyota Hilux, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine, Toyota Hilux Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 2WD Diesel Automatic. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs Hilux Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C5 aircross
|Hilux
|Brand
|Citroen
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 37.32 Lakhs
|₹ 31.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|2755 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4