In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and MG Gloster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine, MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 41.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs Gloster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C5 aircross
|Gloster
|Brand
|Citroen
|MG
|Price
|₹ 37.32 Lakhs
|₹ 41.07 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|10 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4