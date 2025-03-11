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BMW i7 vs Land Rover Range Rover Sport

In 2026, when choosing between the BMW i7 and Land Rover Range Rover Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i7 Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Cr (ex-showroom price) for eDrive50 M Sport, Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic. i7 gets a battery pack of up to 101.7 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i7 vs Range Rover Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I7 Range rover sport
BrandBMWLand Rover
Price₹ 2.05 Cr₹ 1.4 Cr
Range550-625 km/charge-
Battery Capacity101.7 kWh-
Charging Time50 Minutes(150 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)-

Filters
i7
BMW i7
eDrive50 M Sport
₹2.05 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic
₹1.40 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW i7 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Body
Steering Controls
Taillight
Ambient Lighting View
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
Configuration Selector Knob
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Swipe Left
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Specification
Engine Type
ElectricP400 Petrol Mild Hybrid
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
101.7 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
603 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5 seconds-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
449 bhp, 745 Nm-
Charging Time
50 Minutes(150 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)-
Fuel Type
ElectricMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R2122
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Tyres
285 / 35 R2122
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Length
5391 mm-
Wheelbase
3215 mm2997 mm
Height
1544 mm-
Width
1950 mm-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver (with light)
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Separate Zone with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Painted-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
MetallicIlluminated
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseRemote
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED,LEDLED - Front & LED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
No-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
18-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Digital Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoCentre
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeManual Shift - Electronic
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Interior Colours
Merino Amarone/Merino Smoke White/Merino Mocha/Merino Black/Merino Tartufo-
Ventilated Seats
AllNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Individual-
Folding Rear Seat
NoInclined
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,13,72,1801,60,14,441
Ex-Showroom Price
2,05,00,0001,39,90,000
RTO
54,00014,53,000
Insurance
8,17,6805,70,941
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,59,3713,44,212

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Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
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