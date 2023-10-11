8 Series vs F-Type Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 8 series F-type Brand BMW Jaguar Price ₹ 1.3 Cr ₹ 97.97 Lakhs Mileage 11.3 kmpl 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 2998 cc 1997 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 8 Series and Jaguar F-Type, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe, Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe. 8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.