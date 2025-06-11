In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and Land Rover Discovery Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs. 60.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330Li M Sport, Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel. 3 Series Gran Limousine: 1995 cc engine, 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl mileage. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
3 Series Gran Limousine vs Discovery Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|3 series gran limousine
|Discovery sport
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 60.6 Lakhs
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.39 to 19.61 kmpl
|6.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4