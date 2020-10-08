|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|400 Nm @ 1550 rpm
|350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.13
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|255 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|250
|198 Kmph
|Engine Type
|B48 Turbocharged I4
|2.0 L Multijet II Diesel
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|951.67
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|5.8
|10.8 seconds
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Engine
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹51,73,098
|₹35,27,004
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹44,90,000
|₹29,90,000
|RTO
|₹4,78,000
|₹3,89,750
|Insurance
|₹2,04,598
|₹1,46,754
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,11,190
|₹75,809