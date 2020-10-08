HT Auto
HomeCompare Cars3 Series vs Meridian

BMW 3 Series vs Jeep Meridian

3 Series
BMW 3 Series
330i Sport
₹42.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Meridian
Jeep Meridian
Limited 4X2 MT
₹29.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1550 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.13-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5000 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250198 Kmph
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I42.0 L Multijet II Diesel
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
951.67-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.810.8 seconds
Drivetrain
RWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,73,09835,27,004
Ex-Showroom Price
44,90,00029,90,000
RTO
4,78,0003,89,750
Insurance
2,04,5981,46,754
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,11,19075,809
Expert Reviews
