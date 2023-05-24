RS Q8[2020-2025] vs LC 500h Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs q8[2020-2025] Lc 500h Brand Audi Lexus Price ₹ 2.07 Cr ₹ 2.1 Cr Range - 1214 Mileage 8.0 kmpl 12.3 kmpl Battery Capacity - 44 kwh Engine Capacity 3996 cc - Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] and Lexus LC 500h, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI and Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. RS Q8[2020-2025]: 3996 cc engine, 8.0 kmpl mileage. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.