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Audi Q8 vs Mercedes-Benz EQB

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q8 and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 TFSI quattro and Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. Q8: 2995 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 vs EQB Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q8 Eqb
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.17 Cr₹ 72.2 Lakhs
Range-423 km/charge
Mileage10 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-70.5 kWh
Engine Capacity2995 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Q8
Audi Q8
55 TFSI quattro
₹1.17 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EQB
Mercedes-Benz EQB
250 Plus
₹72.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi Q8 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Seat Headrest
Configuration Selector Knob
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
V6 Petrol-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200-6400 rpm-
Drivetrain
4WD-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Speed
250 kmph!60 kmph
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Five-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar and Adaptive Air Springs-
Front Suspension
Five-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar and Adaptive Air Springs-
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R21-
Bootspace
1755 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres-
Length
4995 mm4684 mm
Wheelbase
2995 mm2829 mm
Height
1705 mm1654 mm
Width
1995 mm1834 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Scuff Plates
MetallicIlluminated
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
25
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoUnlimited
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No8
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
178
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch10.2 inch
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando GreyRose Gold/Titanium Grey Pearl
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,07,13375,55,071
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,00,00072,20,000
RTO
12,24,00029,000
Insurance
4,82,6333,05,571
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,88,1711,62,387

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