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Audi Q8 vs Jaguar F-Pace

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q8 and Jaguar F-Pace, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 TFSI quattro, Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel. Q8: 2995 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 vs F-Pace Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q8 F-pace
BrandAudiJaguar
Price₹ 1.17 Cr₹ 72.9 Lakhs
Mileage10 kmpl12.9 to 19.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity2995 cc1997 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
Q8
Audi Q8
55 TFSI quattro
₹1.17 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel
₹72.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi Q8 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Door View Of Driver Seat
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Specification
Engine Type
V6 Petrol2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds8 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm430 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200-6400 rpm201 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
4WDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Max Speed
250 kmph210 kmph
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21255 / 60 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar and Adaptive Air SpringsIntegral Link with Coil Springs
Front Suspension
Five-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar and Adaptive Air SpringsDouble Wishbone with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R21255 / 60 R19
Bootspace
1755 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres60 litres
Length
4995 mm4747 mm
Wheelbase
2995 mm2874 mm
Height
1705 mm1664 mm
Width
1995 mm2071 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
21
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
MetallicAluminium
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
176+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch11.4 inch
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando Grey-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,07,13384,58,685
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,00,00072,90,000
RTO
12,24,0009,21,550
Insurance
4,82,6332,46,635
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,88,1711,81,810

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