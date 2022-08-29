|Top Speed
|222 Kmph
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|7.3 seconds
|6.2 seconds
|Engine
|1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4
|B48 Turbocharged I4
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
|255 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|400 Nm @ 1550 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|14.93 kmpl
|15.39 kmpl
|Driving Range
|896 Km
|908 Km
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|RWD
|Transmission
|Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|360 Camera
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|2
|On-Road Price
|₹51,71,960
|₹66,53,229
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹44,89,000
|₹57,90,000
|RTO
|₹4,77,900
|₹6,08,000
|Insurance
|₹2,04,560
|₹2,54,729
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,11,165
|₹1,43,003