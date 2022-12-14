Q2 vs clubman Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 Clubman Brand Audi Mini Price ₹ 34.99 Lakhs ₹ 41.9 Lakhs Mileage 15.3 kmpl 14 kmpl Engine Capacity 1984 cc 1998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.